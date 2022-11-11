Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($25.33) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JET. Barclays reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.16) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 3,300 ($38.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($48.82) to GBX 3,620 ($41.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,088 ($12.53) to GBX 1,248 ($14.37) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

LON:JET opened at GBX 1,963.20 ($22.60) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,405 ($62.23).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

