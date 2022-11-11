Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Seaboard comprises approximately 5.2% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Seaboard worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 45.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Seaboard stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $3,931.01. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.