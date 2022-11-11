KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($67.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($5.90) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

KBC Group Trading Up 2.0 %

KBCSY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,640. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3034 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.42%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

