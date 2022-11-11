Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.
K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
