Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

