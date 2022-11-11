Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s current price.

KEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.63. The company had a trading volume of 909,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,752.30. In related news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

