KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

KemPharm Price Performance

KMPH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

