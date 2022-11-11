Ken Fleming Buys 360,750 Shares of Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT) Stock

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT – Get Rating) insider Ken Fleming purchased 360,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,144.25 ($32,561.20).

Pure Foods Tasmania Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Pure Foods Tasmania

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited engages in the food business in Australia. It offers pate products under the Tasmanian Pate brand; smoked salmon and trout products under the Woodbridge Smokehouse brand; ready to eat salads and meal solutions under the Daly Potato Co brand; plant-based food products under New Pastures brand; and other food products under the Lauds Plant Based Foods, Pure Tasmanian Seafood, and The Cashew Creamery brands.

