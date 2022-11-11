Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KROS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,795. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

