KeyCorp Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $15.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $681.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $11,170,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 150.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 610,315 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $11,774,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $10,426,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

