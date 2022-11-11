KeyCorp Lowers STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $210.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,538.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.