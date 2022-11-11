KeyCorp Weighs in on Telesis Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Telesis Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telesis Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Telesis Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 251.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%.

Shares of DNAY stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Telesis Bio has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Telesis Bio by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Telesis Bio by 66.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Telesis Bio by 696.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Telesis Bio during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Telesis Bio by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

