Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 121,207 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 6.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.0 %

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 666,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,999,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

