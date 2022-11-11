Kinross Gold Co. (K) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

K opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.99. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.51.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

