Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading Down 0.5%

Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 430 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.04). Approximately 80,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 429,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kistos from GBX 730 ($8.41) to GBX 670 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Kistos Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £343.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 465.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

