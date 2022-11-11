Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 13th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -325.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

