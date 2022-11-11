Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 38500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Stock Up 12.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.