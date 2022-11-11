Kohl’s Co. (KSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 21st

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 72.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

