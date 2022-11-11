Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $42,772.34

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $211.94 million and $42,772.34 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

