Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, reports. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADRNY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.