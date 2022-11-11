Konnect Price Tops $0.0584 on Top Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $13,450.32 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00581331 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.31 or 0.30280575 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

