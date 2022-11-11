Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,400. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 270,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.