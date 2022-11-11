KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KPTSF remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

