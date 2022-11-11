L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of FSTR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L.B. Foster news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

