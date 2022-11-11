L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $6.88. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 10,776 shares.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $31,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $31,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 6,094 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $53,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,758 shares of company stock valued at $127,350 in the last 90 days. 6.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

