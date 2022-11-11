L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE LHX traded down $16.27 on Thursday, reaching $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.80 and its 200-day moving average is $233.53.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

