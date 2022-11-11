Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 8.2 %

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

LAMR stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

