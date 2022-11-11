Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 24,229 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 5.6 %
IFRA stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. 175,005 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.
