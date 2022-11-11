Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 100,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,597. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

