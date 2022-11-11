Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Invests $50,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.53. 16,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,231. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

