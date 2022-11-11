Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 206 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

