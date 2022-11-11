Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,893 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of ABB worth $109,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.87 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.