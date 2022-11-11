Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $129.16 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $129,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and
In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eli Lilly and Price Performance
LLY opened at $360.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
