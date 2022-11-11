Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $129.16 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $129,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

LLY opened at $360.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

