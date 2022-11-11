Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $59.05 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $59,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

