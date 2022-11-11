Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $93.17 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 79,690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $93,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

