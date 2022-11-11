Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,288,369 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.98% of Cytokinetics worth $66,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,854. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

