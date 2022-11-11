Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $76,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

