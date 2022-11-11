Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 38,860 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,860 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $84,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

