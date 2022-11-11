Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 73,100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Verisk Analytics worth $154,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $377,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $179.78 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

