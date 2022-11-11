Leelyn Smith LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 169,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

