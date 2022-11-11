Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

