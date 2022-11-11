Leelyn Smith LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.