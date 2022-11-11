Leelyn Smith LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in BCE by 221.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 60.7% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,948,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,555,000 after purchasing an additional 736,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

NYSE BCE opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

