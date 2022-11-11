Legacy CG LLC Acquires 3,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,013,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,230,000 after purchasing an additional 527,748 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. 155,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,750. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.