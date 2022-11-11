Legacy CG LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.6% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.03. 139,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,672. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

