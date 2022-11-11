Legacy CG LLC Invests $101,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.1% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 310,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,098. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.58. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

