Legacy CG LLC Sells 6,705 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy CG LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,434,933. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.36. The company has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

