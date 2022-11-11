Legacy CG LLC Takes $11.71 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,000. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 8.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 4.46% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,751,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HMOP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. 74,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

