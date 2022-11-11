Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 285 ($3.28) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.46 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

