Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

LDOS opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $3,195,269. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

