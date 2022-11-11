Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion.

Leidos Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.29.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

